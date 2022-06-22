Video – On this day, Juventus resumed Serie A campaign with a win at Bologna

On this day in 2020, the Serie A campaign restarted following an interruption that lasted for three months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and Juventus returned to action with a win away at Bologna.

Matthijs de Ligt won a penalty kick in the first half, and Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lukasz Skorupski from the spot.

Few minutes later, Federico Bernardeschi set up Paulo Dybala with a lovely backheel, and the Argentine doubled the Old Lady’s lead with an absolute screamer.

Although Danilo received his marching orders late in the second period, the Bianconeri were untroubled, as they marched towards a comfortable victory.