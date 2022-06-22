Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus resumed Serie A campaign with a win at Bologna

June 22, 2022 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2020, the Serie A campaign restarted following an interruption that lasted for three months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and Juventus returned to action with a win away at Bologna.

Matthijs de Ligt won a penalty kick in the first half, and Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lukasz Skorupski from the spot.

Few minutes later, Federico Bernardeschi set up Paulo Dybala with a lovely backheel, and the Argentine doubled the Old Lady’s lead with an absolute screamer.

Although Danilo received his marching orders late in the second period, the Bianconeri were untroubled, as they marched towards a comfortable victory.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fifth time’s a charm? How Juventus almost signed Dzeko on four previous occasions

June 22, 2022
Kean

Allegri reportedly sanctions the sale of young Juventus striker

June 22, 2022
Pellegrini

Two Premier League clubs showing interest in wantaway Juventus fullback

June 22, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.