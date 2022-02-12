Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus returned with 3 points from Sardinia trip thanks to Higuain

February 12, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus traveled to the island of Sardinia to take on Cagliari.

In the first half, Claudio Marchisio’s sublime through ball found Gonzalo Higuain’s run. Rafael tried to clear it but the Argentine arrived first and chipped it over the goalkeeper’s body to break the deadlock.

El Pipita scored the second after the break with another clinical finish. Juan Cuadrado started a counter attack from the right flank before finding Paulo Dybala in the center, who laid it towards the path of his compatriot.

The young Nicolò Barella left the Rossoblu with a man down following his dismissal, and the Bianconeri tried to add more goals, but Mario Mandzukic and Dybala were denied by the post and shot-stopper respectively.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ranocchia

Juventus and Atalanta pondering an exchange of youngsters

February 12, 2022
Romagnoli

Raiola trying to bring Milan defender to Juventus, but another Serie A side enters the fray

February 12, 2022
Boga

Opinion: Three Atalanta players that Juventus must look out for in crucial clash

February 12, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.