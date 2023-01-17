Video – On this day, Juventus scored four in first-half at Udine

On this day in 2016, Juventus travelled east for a meeting against Udinese at the Dacia Arena. Max Allegri’s men only needed 45 minutes to put the match to bed with four unanswered goals.

Paulo Dybala was the ultimate star of the show. He scored a fantastic freekick and converted a spot kick won by Mario Mandzukic – which also resulted in Danilo’s dismissal.

Sami Khedira had nodded the ball home from close range in between La Joya’s brace, while Alex Sandro finished the job with a rare right-footed finish.