Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus scored three in Palermo

November 29, 2022 - 8:00 am

On this day in 2015, Max Allegri’s Juventus swept past their hosts Palermo at the Renzo Barbera Stadium.

Following a goalless first half, Paulo Dybala helped the Bianconeri in breaking the deadlock against his former club by picking up Mario Mandzukic with a delicate cross. The Croatian put his header past the hapless goalkeeper, opening the floodgates for his side.

Stefano Sturaro added the second goal and Simone Zaza landed the third and final blow after combining with Alvaro Morata.

 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

agnelli

Andrea Agnelli’s emotional farewell letter: “Compactness has failed”

November 28, 2022
John Elkann

OFFICIAL: Agnelli, Nedved and the rest of Juventus board resign in shocking twist

November 28, 2022
Locatelli

Forged in fire: Most Five Improved Juventus Players in 2022 (Opinion)

November 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.