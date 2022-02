On this day in 2019, Juventus travelled to meet Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Against all odds, it was the hosts who dominated the action, threatening Mattia Perin’s goal with a flurry of chances.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri somehow survived the attacks and put themselves in the lead thanks to Paulo Dybala’s second half strike. Blaise Matuidi’s cross was intercepted by the defense, but the ball fell in the Argentine’s path who made no mistake in front of goal.