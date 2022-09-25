Video – On this day, Juventus scraped past resilient Chievo

On this day in 2014, Juventus travelled to Verona for a meeting against Chievo at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Although Antonio Conte’s men had more chances in the first half, it was the hosts who stunned the Bianconeri with an opener courtesy of Cyril Thereau.

Nonetheless, the visitors found an equalizer early in the second period through Fabio Quagliarella, following three successive attempts.

While Chievo were pushing to restore the lead, their defender Alessandro Bernardini gifted the Old Lady the win with an unlucky own goal.