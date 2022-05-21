Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus sealed their sixth Scudetto in a row

May 21, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus secured their sixth Scudetto title in a row on the back of a comfortable victory over Crotone at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock in the first half when Juan Cuadrado picked up Mario Mandzukic with a cross from the right side. The Croatian made no mistake in front of goal.

Paulo Dybala then added the second with a fabulous freekick. After the break, the Argentine’s corner kick found Alex Sandro’s head who cemented the win with a third goal to start the celebrations.

