On this day in 2021, Ivan Juric’s Hellas Verona hosted Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus for a Serie A fixture at the Bentegodi Stadium.

The visitors dominated the action in the first half but had to wait until the second period to find the breakthrough.

Aaron Ramsey picked up Federico Chiesa inside the box and the latter noticed the vigorous run of the Portuguese superstar and laid the ball in his path.

Nevertheless, Antonin Barak rose over Alex Sandro to nod home the equalizer and force the Bianconeri to settle for a single point.