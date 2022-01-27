Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus took advantage over Inter in Coppa Italia Semi Finals

January 27, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2016, Juventus hosted their arch rivals Inter for the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

Juan Cuadrado’s run to the box earned the Bianconeri a spot kick which was successfully converted by Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard returned to complete his personal brace with a second goal, and Paulo Dybala entered the pitch to make it 3-0 at the expense of Roberto Mancini’s ten men.

The Nerazzurri would later make it up in the second leg, but the Old Lady advanced to the final following penalty shootouts.

