Video – On this day, Juventus Toppled Napoli in seven-goal thriller

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli at the Allianz Stadium for what turned out to be a thrilling contest.

Danilo broke the deadlock seconds after making his debut for the club. Gonzalo Higuain doubled the Old Lady’s lead against his former side with a fabulous turn and strike.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo made it 3-0 after the break, the southerners pulled off a stunning comeback to put themselves on level terms.

Nonetheless, a last-gasp own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly gifted the home side three valuable points.