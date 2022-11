On this day in 2015, Juventus travelled to Tuscany for a meeting against Marco Giampaolo’s Empoli.

The Azzurri stunned their hosts by snatching the lead, as Massimo Maccarone’s low shot crept into the bottom corner.

Nonetheless, Mario Mandzukic levelled the scoring with scrappy finish, and Patrice Evra put the Bianconeri in the lead as he headed home from a corner kick.

In the second half, Paulo Dybala pounced on the rebound to kill off the match with a third Juventus goal.