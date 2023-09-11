On this day in 2011, Juventus hosted Parma in the first official match held at the Allianz Stadium. A host of Bianconeri stars made their debuts for the club, including Antonio Conte in the dugout.

Andrea Pirlo orchestrated the 4-1 win, providing two assists for Stephan Lichtsteiner and Claudio Marchisio.

Simone Pepe was also on target, while Arturo Vidal made his debut off the bench to score a stunning goal.

Sebastian Giovinco pulled one back for the visitors, but it wasn’t enough to spoil what was a glorious day for the club.