Video – On this day, Juventus were crowned Italian champions for 38th time

July 26, 2022 - 10:30 pm

On this day in 2020, Juventus beat Sampdoria with two unanswered goals to officially crown themselves as the champions of Italy for the 38th time in the club’s history.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock at the empty Allianz Stadium following a cheeky freekick delivery from Miralem Pjanic.

The Portuguese was also behind the second goal as Federico Bernardeschi pounced on the rebound to secure the win over Claudio Ranieri’s men.

CR7 then saw his penalty kick crashing against the woodwork, but it didn’t matter, because Maurizio Sarri’s men celebrated their ninth straight Scudetto at the final whistle.

