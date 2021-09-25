Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus won at Atalanta thanks to Tevez and Buffon

September 25, 2021 - 4:45 pm

On this day in 2014, Juventus made the trip to Bergamo for their encounter against Atalanta. In the first half, Carlos Tevez opened the scoring for the Bianconeri, pouncing on a goalmouth scramble.

After the break, the Orobici had the chance to equalize from the spot, but Gianluigi Buffon made the right guest as he denied German Denis.

Less than a minute later, Tevez completed his brace with a low drive from the edge of the box. Alvaro Morata came off the bench to seal the win with a third goal, heading home Roberto Pereyra’s marvelous cross.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus Sampdoria

Juventus V Sampdoria Match Preview and Scouting

September 25, 2021

Moggi asks Juventus fans to support the team amidst delicate period

September 25, 2021
Soule Juventus

Exciting young talent renews Juventus contract until 2024

September 25, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.