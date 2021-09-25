Video – On this day, Juventus won at Atalanta thanks to Tevez and Buffon

On this day in 2014, Juventus made the trip to Bergamo for their encounter against Atalanta. In the first half, Carlos Tevez opened the scoring for the Bianconeri, pouncing on a goalmouth scramble.

After the break, the Orobici had the chance to equalize from the spot, but Gianluigi Buffon made the right guest as he denied German Denis.

Less than a minute later, Tevez completed his brace with a low drive from the edge of the box. Alvaro Morata came off the bench to seal the win with a third goal, heading home Roberto Pereyra’s marvelous cross.