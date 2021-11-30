Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus won the derby thanks to Pirlo’s last-second goal

November 30, 2021 - 11:45 pm

On this day in 2014, Torino and Juventus locked horns at the Olimpico Stadium for the infamous Derby della Mole.

Andrea Pirlo’s freekick caused a penalty due to a handball, and Arturo Vidal had to converted it twice to put the Bianconeri in the lead.

However, a stunning solo run from Bruno Peres followed by a spectacular strike brought the Granata back to the match before the end of the first half.

Juventus had to continue the match with just 10 men following the dismissal of Stephan Lichtsteiner, but Pirlo pulled off a last-minute winner seemingly out of nowhere, and his long-range effort earned his team a dramatic Derby win.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

sarri

Vieri explains why Juventus got rid of Sarri in his own special way

November 30, 2021

Juventus assert their domination in win over Salernitana

November 30, 2021

Video: Morata doubles Juve’s lead moments after entering the field

November 30, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.