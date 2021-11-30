Video – On this day, Juventus won the derby thanks to Pirlo’s last-second goal

On this day in 2014, Torino and Juventus locked horns at the Olimpico Stadium for the infamous Derby della Mole.

Andrea Pirlo’s freekick caused a penalty due to a handball, and Arturo Vidal had to converted it twice to put the Bianconeri in the lead.

However, a stunning solo run from Bruno Peres followed by a spectacular strike brought the Granata back to the match before the end of the first half.

Juventus had to continue the match with just 10 men following the dismissal of Stephan Lichtsteiner, but Pirlo pulled off a last-minute winner seemingly out of nowhere, and his long-range effort earned his team a dramatic Derby win.