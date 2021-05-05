Video – On this day, Juventus won the most dramatic of Scudetto races

On this day in 2002, Calcio fans the most dramatic Serie A finale in recent memory.

Although this year the cinco di mayo anniversary comes with a bitter taste for Juventus fans – as their hated rivals Inter have just sealed the title, but it’s a memory that is still worth remembering.

The Nerazzurri were the clear favorites to win the league, entering the last day as the leaders, but they somehow wasted their lead as Lazio shocked them in a 4-2 upset.

The Bianconeri pounced on the situation, winning 2-0 away at Udinese, securing a Scudetto title that seemed far-fetched 90 minutes earlier.