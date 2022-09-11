Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus won their first match on their new stadium

September 11, 2022 - 9:30 am

On this day in 2011, Juventus hosted Parma on the first official match played at the club’s new stadium. Antonio Conte’s era kicked off with a brilliant 4-1 victory over the hapless Parma.

Andrea Pirlo produced two fabulous assists for Stephan Lichtsteiner on the opening goal and Claudio Marchisio on the fourth. Simone Pepe added the second with a clinical finish while Arturo Vidal opened his account for the club with a lovely volley.

Sebastian Giovinco scored a late consolation from the spot against his parent club, but it hardly ruined the joyous mood for those in attendance.

