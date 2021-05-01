Video – On this day, Juventus won their first Scudetto with Allegri

On this day in 2015, Juventus sealed their 4th Scudetto in a row, and their first under the tutelage of Max Allegri.

The Old Lady officially secured the title by beating Sampdoria away from home thanks to Arturo Vidal’s header.

The Blucerchiati were led by an aging Samuel Eto’o and a young Luis Muriel in attack, but failed to find the back of Gianluigi Buffon’s net.

Allegri eventually left the club in 2019 with five Scudetto titles, but will he return to his old bench and try to add some more?