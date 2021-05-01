allegri
Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus won their first Scudetto with Allegri

May 2, 2021 - 12:00 am

On this day in 2015, Juventus sealed their 4th Scudetto in a row, and their first under the tutelage of Max Allegri.

The Old Lady officially secured the title by beating Sampdoria away from home thanks to Arturo Vidal’s header.

The Blucerchiati were led by an aging Samuel Eto’o and a young Luis Muriel in attack, but failed to find the back of Gianluigi Buffon’s net.

Allegri eventually left the club in 2019 with five Scudetto titles, but will he return to his old bench and try to add some more?

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Dybala has already decided on Juventus future

May 1, 2021
capello

Allegri in a Ferguson-like role? Capello explains why he’s against the idea

May 1, 2021

Video – Boksic, Del Piero and Deschamps all score against Udinese

May 1, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.