Video – On this day, Juventus won their second Champion League trophy

May 22, 2021 - 3:00 pm

On this day in 1996, Marcello Lippi’s Juventus won the Champions League after beating Ajax in the penalty shootouts.

Fabrizio Ravanelli opened the scoring early one for the Old Lady, but Jar Litmanen pounced on the rebound to equalize for the Dutchmen.

After 120 minutes of action, the Italians were the more composed, needing only four spot kicks to seal the title, as goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi denied Ajax on two occasions.

Since then, the Bianconeri have took part in five additional Champions League finals, but would always come out just short.

