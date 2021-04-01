Video – On this day: Juve’s second half riot against Napoli

On this day in 2012, Juventus took an important step towards their first Scudetto title since 2006 when they hosted Napoli at the Allianz stadium.

Although the Bianconeri were the better side, the first half ended goalless.

Nonetheless, Leonardo Bonucci pounced on a penalty box debacle to open the scoring after the break.

Arturo Vidal stole the highlights with a brilliant second goal. The Chilean dribbled around his marker before unleashing a strike towards the far corner.

Fabio Quagliarella put his stamp on the show with a goal against his hometown club, as it ended 3-0 on April fools day.