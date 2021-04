On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Milan at the Allianz stadium in Turin.

Leonardo Bonucci’s poor pass gifted the visitors the lead as they broke the deadlock through Krzysztof Piatek.

Nonetheless, the defender redeemed himself by launching a long ball towards Paulo Dybala, who subsequently won and converted the spot kick.

With the match heading towards a draw, Moise Kean came off the bench to score the winner thanks to some neat footwork from Miralem Pjanic.