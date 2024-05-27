On this day in 2017, Juventus played their final Serie A fixture of the season, taking on Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara.

The Bianconeri had the bulk of the chances, but Saphir Taider put the Rossoblu in the lead with a stunning curling effort in the second half.

Nevertheless, Paulo Dybala pounced on the rebound to draw the Bianconeri back on level terms.

In the end, 17-year-old Moise Kean stepped up to the plate, securing the Old Lady’s victory by nodding him his first-ever goal in Serie A.

Juventus had already secured their sixth Scudetto title by that point.