Video – On this day, Kean silenced the haters at Cagliari

April 2, 2022 - 9:00 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus travelled to the island of Sardinia for a meeting against Cagliari in the absence of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri took a first half lead as the Isolani defenders allowed Leonardo Bonucci more than enough time and space to head home Miralem Pjanic’s corner kick.

After suffering from racial abuse from a section of the crowd, Moise Kean got his revenge at the end of the match, by tapping in Juve’s second of night and subsequently celebrating in front of the enraged Cagliari supporters.

Avatar

