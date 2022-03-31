Khedira
Club News

Video – On this day, Khedira guided Juventus towards victory over Bonucci’s Milan

March 31, 2022 - 7:30 pm

On this day in 2018, Juventus played hosts for Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the first half with low drive from Paulo Dybala. However, Leonardo Bonucci celebrated in front of his old supporters (at the time) after grabbing the equalizer for the Rossoneri.

In the second half, Hakan Calhanoglu’s shot rattled the woodwork, but Max Allegri’s men would then restore the lead as Sami Khedira’s cross found Juan Cuadrado’s head.

The German then secured the win by scoring the third goal himself with a cool finish.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Inter

World Cup 2022: Who will have more players in Qatar? Juventus or Inter?

March 31, 2022
Pogba Khedira

Opinion: Ranking the last five Juventus players who wore the Number 6 jersey

March 31, 2022
Chiesa

Report reveals Juve’s first order of business for next summer

March 31, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.