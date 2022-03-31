Video – On this day, Khedira guided Juventus towards victory over Bonucci’s Milan

On this day in 2018, Juventus played hosts for Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the first half with low drive from Paulo Dybala. However, Leonardo Bonucci celebrated in front of his old supporters (at the time) after grabbing the equalizer for the Rossoneri.

In the second half, Hakan Calhanoglu’s shot rattled the woodwork, but Max Allegri’s men would then restore the lead as Sami Khedira’s cross found Juan Cuadrado’s head.

The German then secured the win by scoring the third goal himself with a cool finish.