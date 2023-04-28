Club News

Video – On this day, late strikes from Vidal and Marchisio sealed Turin Derby

April 28, 2023 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2013, Giampiero Ventura’s Torino hosted Antonio Conte’s Juventus for the Derby della Mole.

While the Bianconeri created more scoring opportunities, they only managed to break the deadlock late in the match when Arturo Vidal controlled the ball with his chest before beating the goalkeeper with a long-range shot.

The Granata were then down to 10 men when Kamil Glik received his marching orders for a horrific challenge on Emanuele Giaccherini, and Claudio Marchisio made it 2-0 in added time.

