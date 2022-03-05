Club News

Video – On this day, Lemina’s fabulous effort brought down Atalanta

March 5, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On this day in 2016, Juventus travelled to Bergamo to take on Edoardo Reja’s Atalanta.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from start to finish, before breaking the deadlock thanks to a rare goal from Andrea Barzagli. Paulo Dybala’s freekick found Mario Mandzukic’s head, and the Croatian directed the ball towards goal and the Italian defender was present to pounce on the occasion.

In the second half, Mario Lemina replaced Sami Khedira before doubling the Old Lady’s lead with a fabulous effort. The Frenchman dribbled past La Dea’s defenders before unleashing a brilliant low strike.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri offers updates on injured players and reveals another Dybala setback

March 5, 2022
Dragusin

Juventus pondering over the future of their loaned-out defender

March 5, 2022
Khedira Ronaldo

Khedira: “I met two Cristiano Ronaldos, one in Madrid and another in Turin”

March 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.