Video – On this day, Lemina’s fabulous effort brought down Atalanta

On this day in 2016, Juventus travelled to Bergamo to take on Edoardo Reja’s Atalanta.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from start to finish, before breaking the deadlock thanks to a rare goal from Andrea Barzagli. Paulo Dybala’s freekick found Mario Mandzukic’s head, and the Croatian directed the ball towards goal and the Italian defender was present to pounce on the occasion.

In the second half, Mario Lemina replaced Sami Khedira before doubling the Old Lady’s lead with a fabulous effort. The Frenchman dribbled past La Dea’s defenders before unleashing a brilliant low strike.