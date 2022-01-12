Lllorente
Video – On this day, Lichsteiner and Llorente drowned Cagliari

January 12, 2022 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 2014, Cagliari took a shocking lead through Mauricio Pinilla as they hosted Juventus at the Sant’Elia Stadium.

Nevertheless, Stephan Lichtsteiner found Fernando Llorente with a sublime cross, and the big striker nodded home the equalizer.

In the second half, Claudio Marchisio entered the match to put the Old Lady ahead with a long-range effort.

Lichtsteiner provided Llorente with yet another assist, and the Spaniard returned the favor as his shot allowed the Swiss to grab another goal form the rebound.

