Video – On this day, Llorente, Tevez and Morata braces as Juventus put seven past Parma

On this day in 2014, Juventus absolutely demolished the hapless Parma by seven unanswered goals.

Fernando LLorente opened the floodgates, and Stefan Lichtsteiner added the second with a rare long-range effort, before assisting the Spaniard for the third.

Nonetheless, the highlight of the day belonged to Carlos Tevez who ran past the entire defense before slotting home the fourth.

The Argentine added another one, while Alvaro Morata came off bench to take part in the celebration with yet another brace.