Video – On this day, lone Tevez goal enough to beat Catania

March 23, 2021 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2014, Juventus were hosted by Catania at the Angelo Massimino stadium in Sicily for a hot-tempered affair.

Bianconeri manager Antonio Conte was already watching in the stands due to a previous suspension, but his counterpart Rolando Maran soon followed after getting dismissed by the referee.

Dani Osvaldo wasted two spectacular opportunities to break the deadlock, but he eventually provided the assist for the lone goal.

The Italo-Argentine brought the ball down with his head after a long cross from Andrea Pirlo, and Carlos Tevez sent a low drive towards the bottom the corner, as it ended 1-0 for the champions.

