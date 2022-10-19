buffon
Club News

Video – On this day, magical Buffon saves the day against Bologna

October 19, 2022 - 9:00 pm

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a low drive that beat Lukasz Skorupski at the near post. Nonetheless, Danilo’s strike put the visitors back on level terms.

In the second half, Miralem Pjanic pounced on a loose ball to restore the Old Lady’s lead, but it was the legendary Gianluigi Buffon who had the final say, as he preserved the win with a fantastic save on Santander’s acrobatic effort.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pavlovic

Juventus linked with a switch for young Serbian defender

October 19, 2022
conte

Conte still reflecting on Spurs renewal – What about Juventus return?

October 19, 2022
Milik

The probable Juventus formation for Empoli match

October 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.