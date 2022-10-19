Video – On this day, magical Buffon saves the day against Bologna

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a low drive that beat Lukasz Skorupski at the near post. Nonetheless, Danilo’s strike put the visitors back on level terms.

In the second half, Miralem Pjanic pounced on a loose ball to restore the Old Lady’s lead, but it was the legendary Gianluigi Buffon who had the final say, as he preserved the win with a fantastic save on Santander’s acrobatic effort.