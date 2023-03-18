Club News

Video – On this day, magical Tevez put Dortmund the the sword

March 18, 2023 - 8:00 am

On this day in 2015, Borussia Dortmund hosted Juventus at Signal Iduna Park for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The Bianconeri had an advantage after winning the first leg at home 2-1, but Carlos Tevez insisted on cementing qualification with another brilliant display.

The Argentine scored the first goal of the match from a wonderful long-range effort in the first half. After the break, he fed Alvaro Morata who scored the Old Lady’s second, before returning to complete a personal brace, ending the match in a 3-0 victory for the visitors.

