Video – On this day, Mandzukic and Higuain scored in Juventus victory over Crotone 

February 8, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus travelled south for a meeting against Davide Nicola’s Crotone at the Ezio Scida Stadium.

The hosts somehow managed to escape unscathed from the Old Lady’s first half onslaught, but it was a different story after the break.

Although Alex Cordaz parried away Kwadwo Asamoah’s header, Mario Mandzukic managed to open the scoring by pouncing on the rebound despite the narrow angle.

Tomas Rincon’s exquisite through ball put Gonzalo Higuain one-on-one against the goalkeeper, and the Argentine made no mistake in front of goal.

