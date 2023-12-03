On this day in 2016, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri got the breakthrough thanks to a formidable solo effort from Alex Sandro. Daniele Rugani made it 2-0 with a towering header after meeting Miralem Pjanic’s corner kick.

For his part, Mario Mandzukic bravely put his head in the way to deny Papu Gomez’s shot that was heading towards goal.

The Croatian then secured the win a third goal, also courtesy of Pjanic’s corner kick.

Remo Freuler pegged one back for La Dea, but it proved to be too little too late.