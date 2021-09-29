Video – On this day, Mandzukic scored twice as Juventus beat Napoli

On this day in 2018, Mario Mandzukic led the way towards victory against their southern rivals, Napoli. The Partenopei took an early lead through Dries Mertens.

The Croatian equalized with a towering header after being set up by Cristiano Ronaldo who delivered a sublime cross from the left.

In the second half, CR7’s shot hit the crossbar, and Mandzukic was the quickest to react, pouncing on the loose ball to give the Old Lady a precious lead.

Mario Rui made things worse for the visitors after receiving his marching orders, and Leonardo Bonucci sealed the victory with a third goal from the corner kick.