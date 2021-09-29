Club News

Video – On this day, Mandzukic scored twice as Juventus beat Napoli

September 29, 2021 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2018, Mario Mandzukic led the way towards victory against their southern rivals, Napoli. The Partenopei took an early lead through Dries Mertens.

The Croatian equalized with a towering header after being set up by Cristiano Ronaldo who delivered a sublime cross from the left.

In the second half, CR7’s shot hit the crossbar, and Mandzukic was the quickest to react, pouncing on the loose ball to give the Old Lady a precious lead.

Mario Rui made things worse for the visitors after receiving his marching orders, and Leonardo Bonucci sealed the victory with a third goal from the corner kick.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lorenzo Lucca

Gazzetta reveals the price of young Serie B striker wanted by Juventus

September 29, 2021

Max Allegri gets the better of Tuchel as Juve win tactical battle

September 29, 2021
Chiesa

Video: Federico Chiesa fires Juve into the lead immediately from Chelsea’s kick-off

September 29, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.