Video – On this day, Mandzukic settled Derby d’Italia in Juve’s favor

December 7, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2018, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Luciano Spalletti’s Inter at the Allianz Stadium in the famous Derby d’Italia.

The two rivals traded jabs from the start of the match. The Bianconeri had the most of the chances, but the Nerazzurri came extremely close, especially with Roberto Gagliardini rattling the post.

But in the end, it was Mario Mandzukic who sealed the match in the Old Lady’s favor. Joao Cancelo picked up the Croatian with a pinpoint cross towards the back post, and the striker slipped behind Kwadwo Asamoah to snatch the winner.

Avatar

