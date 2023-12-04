On this day in 2011, Antonio Conte’s Juventus had to dig deep to earn a victory over Cesena at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri had a flurry of chances, especially in the second half, but Simone Pepe and Mirko Vucinic each squandered a few.

Nevertheless, the home side eventually found the breakthrough thanks to Claudio Marchisio who drilled a low drive past Francesco Antonioli.

The goalkeeper then received his marching orders for a challenge on Emanuele Giaccherini forcing an outfielder to stand in goal for the ensuing penalty. Arturo Vidal easily converted from the spot to secure the result