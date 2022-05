On this day in 2014, Juventus played their final match of the campaign when they hosted Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri had already sealed their third straight Scudetto title.

Andrea Pirlo broke the deadlock with an exquisite freekick, and Fernando Llorente added the second after pouncing on a scramble inside the box.

Finally, Claudio Marchisio scored the third after a fabulous turn on what ended up being Antonio Conte’s final match in charge of Juventus.