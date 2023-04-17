Club News

Video – On this day, Marchisio suffered devastating injury during Palermo routing

April 17, 2023 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 2016, Juventus brushed Palermo aside with four unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium.

Paul Pogba picked up Sami Khedira with an exquisite cross and the latter scored a fabulous chest and volley.

In the second half, Pogba, Juan Cuadrado and Simone Padoin all managed to put their names on the scoresheet but the match is still remembered for Claudio Marchisio’s devastating ACL injury.

The midfielder returned to the pitch after six months, but he was never the same player again, and recurring knocks put a premature end to his career in 2019.

