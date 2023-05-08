Matri
Club News

Video – On this day, Matri scored the winner for Juventus against Atalanta in Bergamo

May 8, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On this day in 2013, Juventus traveled to Bergamo for a meeting against Stefano Colantuono’s Atalanta in the 36th round of the season.

The Bianconeri were already the crowned champions at that stage, but still intended to put on a show.

Andrea Pirlo exquisitely picked up Alessandro Matri’s run, and the latter managed to bring it down with a smooth touch before beating the hesitant goalkeeper.

Antonio Conte’s men missed a host of chances in the second half, but Matri’s goal was enough to secure all three points.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milinkovic-Savic

Report: Another top Italian club ready to challenge Juventus for Milinkovic-Savic

May 8, 2023
Vlahovic

Vlahovic yellow card against Atalanta would only be revoked in one case

May 8, 2023
Fagioli

Player Ratings vs Atalanta: Fagioli receives the lowest grades among Juventus players

May 8, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.