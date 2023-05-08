Video – On this day, Matri scored the winner for Juventus against Atalanta in Bergamo

On this day in 2013, Juventus traveled to Bergamo for a meeting against Stefano Colantuono’s Atalanta in the 36th round of the season.

The Bianconeri were already the crowned champions at that stage, but still intended to put on a show.

Andrea Pirlo exquisitely picked up Alessandro Matri’s run, and the latter managed to bring it down with a smooth touch before beating the hesitant goalkeeper.

Antonio Conte’s men missed a host of chances in the second half, but Matri’s goal was enough to secure all three points.