Matri
Club News

Video – On this day, Matri sealed a come-from-behind win for Juventus over Cagliari

December 21, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Juventus are preparing to host Cagliari for their final match of 2021, but the two sides had met in Sardinia on this exact day in 2012.

The hosts had surprisingly taken the lead through Mauricio Pinilla’s spot kick, but it all changed in the second following the dismissal of their late captain Davide Astori.

Alessandro Matri come off the bench to turn the match upside down against his former club, including one in added time.

And yet, the Old Lady wasn’t done yet, as Sebastian Giovinco provided Mirko Vucinic with the assist for the third and final goal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Morata

The latest probable formation ahead of Cagliari: Allegri maintains his front three

December 21, 2021
Bonucci

The most interesting stats ahead of Juventus-Cagliari: Bonucci 300?

December 21, 2021
pirlo

Andrea Pirlo could make a return to Serie A by the Christmas break

December 21, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.