Video – On this day, Matri sealed a come-from-behind win for Juventus over Cagliari

Juventus are preparing to host Cagliari for their final match of 2021, but the two sides had met in Sardinia on this exact day in 2012.

The hosts had surprisingly taken the lead through Mauricio Pinilla’s spot kick, but it all changed in the second following the dismissal of their late captain Davide Astori.

Alessandro Matri come off the bench to turn the match upside down against his former club, including one in added time.

And yet, the Old Lady wasn’t done yet, as Sebastian Giovinco provided Mirko Vucinic with the assist for the third and final goal.