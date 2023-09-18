On this day in 2011, Juventus traveled to Tuscany to take on Antonio Conte’s former club Siena.

The visitors had the bulk of the chances in the first half. Andrea Pirlo almost scored from a solo effort while Giorgio Chiellini fancied an ambitious acrobatic shot. However, it remained a goalless affair after 45 minutes.

But in the second period, Simone Pepe launched an attack from the left flank. Mirko Vucinic dribbled past his marker and drew the goalkeeper off his line before setting up Alessandro Matri who scored the goal that separated the two Bianconeri sides.