Video – On this day, Matri’s goal was the difference between Juventus and Siena

September 18, 2021 - 6:30 pm

On this day in 2011, Juventus played their first away match under the guidance of Antonio Conte. The Old Lady was hosted by the manager’s former side, Siena.

Following a goalless first half, a brilliant long cross from Simone Pepe found Stephan Lichtsteiner on the right flank. The Swiss passed it to Mirko Vucinic inside the penalty box who attracted the defense with his run, before laying it towards Alessandro Matri who scored with a true poacher’s finish, as it ended 1-0 for the visitors in Tuscany.

