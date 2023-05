On this day in 2015, Juventus and Lazio battle it out at the Olimpico Stadium in the final of the Coppa Italia.

Stefan Radu’s early opener was canceled out by a rare acrobatic effort from Giorgio Chiellini. In extra time, Alessandro Matri clinched a scrappy yet historic winner to clinch the Old Lady’s long-awaited 10th triumph following a 20-year hiatus.

The Italian striker’s second stint in Turin was a brief one, but it will forever be remembered by this goal.