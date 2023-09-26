On this day in 2010, Milos Krasic enjoyed his finest hour at Juventus, scoring a hattrick in the 4-2 victory over Cagliari at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin.

The Serbian had recently arrived at the club, and was proving himself to be a brilliant summer coup for the Bianconeri.

Sadly, the winger’s impact dwindled soon afterwards and ended up leaving Turin as flop, but his fabulous three goals against the Isolani are certainly something he’ll cherish for the rest of his days.