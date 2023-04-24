Club News

Video – On this day, miraculous Buffon save preserved Juventus win in Florence

April 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm

On this day in 2016, Juventus traveled to Tuscany for a meeting against their old rivals Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Paul Pogba set up the ball with his head and Mario Mandzukic smashed home the volley to give the Bianconeri the lead in the first half.

In the final 10 minutes, Nikola Kalinic pounced on a howler from Leonardo Bonucci to equalize the score, but Alvaro Morata came off the bench to restore the Old Lady’s lead.

But in one final twist, Gianluigi Buffon denied Kalinic from the spot before saving Federico Bernardeschi’s rebound to secure the win.

