Video – On this day, Miraculous Storari saves secure Juventus victory over Inter

May 16, 2023 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 2015, Roberto Mancini’s Inter hosted Max Allegri’s Juventus in the 36th Round of Serie A.

The Nerazzurri took the lead in the first half when Marcelo Brozovic’s long-range shot bounced off Mauro Icardi.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri grabbed an equalizer from the spot courtesy of Claudio Marchisio, before snatching the winner when Samir Handanovic fumbled in Alvaro Morata’s shot.

Yet, Juventus still needed Marco Storari to pull off miraculous back-to-back saves to secure the win on his final league appearance for the club.

