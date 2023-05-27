Club News

Video – On this day, Moise Kean made history with winner against Bologna

May 27, 2023 - 11:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus took on Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in the final round of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri had already celebrated their 35th Scudetto title, but still had to maintain their composure ahead of the Champions League final.

In the second half, Saphir Taider gave the Rossoblu a surprising lead, but Paulo Dybala pounced on the rebound to equalize the scoring.

But it was the 17-year-old Moise Kean who nodded home the winner to become the first player born in the year 2000 to score in Europe’s Top-five leagues.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Boost for Juventus as Dusan Vlahovic returns to training in much better shape

May 27, 2023
Rovella

Juventus decides to look inwards to replace Leandro Paredes

May 27, 2023
Nassi

Claudio Nassi laments Juventus decline in the last few seasons

May 27, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.