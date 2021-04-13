kean
Video – On this day, Moise Kean scored his last Juventus goal

April 13, 2021 - 9:00 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus only needed one point away at Spal to seal their 8th Scudetto title in a row.

Max Allegri opted to rest several key players as his side was comfortably jogging its way towards the finish line.

Moise Kean was enjoying his best spell of form at the club, but little did he know that his poacher’s strike against Leonardo Semplici’s men would be his last for the Bianconeri.

The home side pulled off a major upset by completing a come from behind win to boost their chances of remaining in top flight, whilst Juve’s young striker was shockingly sold to Everton in the following summer.

