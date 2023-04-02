Video – On this day, Moise Kean silenced the Cagliari crowds

On this day in 2019, Max Allegri’s Juventus traveled to Sardinia for a meeting against Rolando Maran’s Cagliari.

The visitors had the most chances and expectedly took an early lead when Leonardo Bonucci directed a marvelous Federico Bernardeschi corner kick goalward.

Nonetheless, the highlight of the evening came in the latter stages when Moise Kean doubled the Old Lady’s lead. The young striker was the target of racist chants during the match, so he replied by celebrating right in front of the Cagliari supporters.