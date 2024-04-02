On this day in 2019, Max Allegri’s Juventus traveled to Sardinia to take on Rolando Maran’s Cagliari.

The Bianconeri were already flying in the Serie A standings. However, they were still adamant to return home with all three points.

Leonardo Bonucci rose to meet a brilliant outswinger from Federico Bernardeschi to put the visitors in the lead after 22 minutes.

Moise Kean was unfortunately the target of racial abuse from a section of the Cagliari fans, but the youngster had the last laugh by sealing the win with a late second goal before confronting the home supporters.